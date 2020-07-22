L10n Report: July 2020 Edition

Welcome!

New localizers

Welcome Prasanta Hembram, Cloud-Prakash and Chakulu Hembram, from the newly created Santali community! They are currently localizing Firefox for iOS in Santali Ol Chiki script.

Are you a locale leader and want us to include new members in our upcoming reports? Contact us!

New community/locales added

Santali (Ol-Chiki script “sat-Olck”) has been added to Pontoon.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Deadlines

Upcoming deadlines:

Firefox 79 is currently in beta and will be released on July 28 . The deadline to update localization was on July 14.

. The deadline to update localization was on July 14. The deadline to update localizations for Firefox 80, currently in Nightly, will be August 11 (4 weeks after the previous deadline).

Using a more inclusive language

As explained in a recent email to dev-l10n, we’re in the process of removing English terms that make direct or indirect references to racial oppression and discrimination.

In terms of impact on localization, that mainly involves the Master Password feature, which is now called Primary Password, starting from Firefox 80.

A Primary Password is a password that unlocks the other passwords saved locally in Firefox. Primary passwords are not synced between profiles or devices.

We ask all localizers to keep these implications in mind when translating, and to evaluate the translations previously used for “Master Password” in this light. If you identify other terms in your localizations or in the en-US version of our products that you feel are racially-charged, please raise the issue in Bugzilla and CC any of the l10n-drivers.

Most string changes regarding this update already landed in the last few days, and are available for translation in Pontoon. There is also going to be an alert in Firefox 80, to warn the users about the change:

If your translations for “Master Password” and “Primary Password” are identical, you can leave that string empty, otherwise you should translate “Formerly known as Master Password” accordingly, so that the warning is displayed. The string should be exposed in Pontoon shortly after this l10n report is published.

New Onboarding

Make sure to test the new about:welcome in Nightly. As usual, it’s a good idea to test this type of changes in a new profile.

Note that a few more string updates and changes are expected to land this week, before Firefox 80 moves to beta.

New Experiments Section

Firefox 80 has a new Experiments section in Preferences (about:preferences#experimental). By the end of this Nightly cycle, there should be about 20 experiments listed there, generating a sizable content to translate, and often quite technical.

These are experiments that existed in Firefox for a while (since Firefox 70), but could only be manually enabled in about:config before this UI existed. Once the initial landing is complete, this feature will not require such a large amount of translation on a regular basis.

Most of these experiments will be available only in Nightly, and will be hidden in more stable versions, so it’s important – as always – to test your translations in Nightly. Given this, you should also prioritize translation for these strings accordingly, and focus on more visible parts first (always check the priority assigned to files in Pontoon).

What’s new or coming up in mobile

As many are already aware, the l10n deadline for getting strings into the Fenix release version was this past Saturday July 18th. Out of the 90 locales working on Fenix on Pontoon, 85 made it to release! Congratulations to everyone for their hard work and dedication in trying to keep the same mobile experience to all our global users! This was a very critical step in the adventure of our new Android mobile browser.

Since we are now past string freeze, we have exposed new strings for the upcoming release. More details on the l10n timeline will come soon, so stay tuned.

There will also be a new version of Firefox for iOS (v28) soon: the l10n deadline to complete strings – as well as testing – is today, Wednesday July 22nd (PDT, end of day).

We have screenshots in Taskcluster now so that you can test your work (vs Google Drive): feel free to send me feedback about those. A big thank you to the iOS team (especially Isabel Rios and Johan Lorenzo from RelEng) for getting these ready and updated regularly!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Mozilla.org

The web team continues making progress in migrating files to Fluent. Please take some time to review the files. Here are a few things to pay attention to:

String with a warning: It is important to check the strings with warnings first. They are usually caused by brands and product names not converted correctly because the names were translated. As long as these strings contain warnings, they can’t be activated at string level on production. Localized string with a warning will fallback to the English string. Since page activation threshold is at 80% completion, this means a page that was fully localized in the old format, if containing a warning, will appear to mix with English text.

String with error but no warning: All migrated pages need a thorough review. Even when a page doesn’t have warnings, it may contain errors that a script can’t detect. Here is an example:

.lang format: en-US : Firefox browser – MSI installer es-AR : Navegador Firefox – instalador MSI



.ftl format: en : { -brand-name-firefox-browser } – MSI installer es-AR after migration : Navegador { -brand-name-firefox } – instalador MSI es-AR corrected : { -brand-name-firefox-browser } – instalador MSI



Testing on staging: Other than a few files that are “shared” or for forms, meaning the content in the file is not page specific, most files have a page specific URL for review. Here is an example to figure out how to test Firefox/enterprise.ftl:

Staging server: https://www-dev.allizom.org/{locale_code}

File path in Pontoon: https://pontoon.mozilla.org/{locale_code}/mozillaorg/en/ firefox/enterprise .ftl/

.ftl/ Staging for the page: https://www-dev.allizom.org/{locale_code}/ firefox/enterprise /

/ Example for es-AR: https://www-dev.allizom.org/es-AR/firefox/enterprise/

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Keeping track of Machinery translations.

Pontoon now stores Machinery source(s) of translations copied from the Machinery panel. The feature will help us evaluate performance of each Machinery source and make improvements in the future.

It should also help reviewers, who can instantly see if and which Machinery source was used while suggesting a translation. If it was, a “Copy” icon will appear over the author’s avatar and the Machinery sources will be revealed on hover.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Accomplishments

We have a new locale available in Nightly for Firefox desktop: Silesian (szl). In less than 5 months, they managed to get over 60% completion, with most of the high priority parts close to 100%. Kudos to Rafał and Grzegorz for the great work.

Friends of the Lion

Know someone in your l10n community who’s been doing a great job and should appear here? Contact one of the l10n-drivers and we’ll make sure they get a shout-out (see list at the bottom)!

Useful Links

Questions? Want to get involved?

Did you enjoy reading this report? Let us know how we can improve by reaching out to any one of the l10n-drivers listed above.