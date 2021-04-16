L10n Report: April 2021 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

Welcome!

New localizers

Mayuri and Roshan of Marathi (mr)

Gheyret, Rustam, and osmanjan of Uyghur (ug) are getting close to completing the Common Voice site localization

George of Swahili (sw)

Joshua and pqpqlv of Papiamento (Aruba) (pap-AW)

New community/locales added

Cebuano (ceb)

Hiligaynon (hil)

Meiteilon (mni)

Papiamento (pap-AW)

Shilha (shi)

Somali (so)

Uyghur (ug)

Update on the communication channels

On April 3rd, as part of a broader strategy change at Mozilla, we moved our existing mailing lists (dev-l10n, dev-l10n-web, dev-l10n-new-locales) to Discourse. If you are involved in localization, please make sure to create an account on Discourse and set up your profile to receive notifications when there are new messages in the Localization category.

We also decided to shut down our existing Telegram channel dedicated to localization. This was originally created to fill a gap, given its broad availability on mobile, and the steep entry barrier required to use IRC. In the meantime, IRC has been replaced by Element (chat.mozilla.org), which offers a much better experience on mobile platforms. Please make sure to check out the dedicated Wiki page [1] with instructions on how to connect, and join our #l10n-community room.

[1] Matrix was the previous name of Element.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

For all localizers working on Firefox, there is now a Firefox L10n Newsletter, including all information regarding the next major release of Firefox (89, aka MR1). Here you can find the latest issue, and you can also subscribe to this thread in discourse to receive a message every time there’s an update.

One important update is that the Firefox 89 cycle will last 2 extra weeks in Beta. These are the important deadlines:

Firefox 89 will move from Nightly to Beta on April 19 (unchanged).

(unchanged). It will be possible to update localizations for Firefox 89 until May 23 (previously May 9).

(previously May 9). Firefox 89 will be released on June 1.

As a consequence, the Nightly cycle for Firefox 90 will also be two weeks longer.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Like Firefox desktop, Firefox for iOS and Firefox for Android are still on the road to the MR1 release. I’ve published some details on Discourse here. Dates and info are still relevant, nothing changes in terms of l10n.

All strings for Firefox for iOS should already have landed.

Most strings for Firefox for Android should have landed.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

AMO:

The Voice Fill and Firefox Voice Beta extensions are being retired.

Common Voice:

The project is transitioning to Mozilla Foundation. The announcement was made earlier this week. Some of the Mozilla staff who worked closely with the project will continue working on it in their new roles. The web part, the part that contributes to the site localization will remain in Pontoon.

Firefox Accounts:

Beta was launched on March 17. The sprint cycle is now aligned with Firefox Nightly moving forward. The next code push will be on April 21. The cutoff to include localized strings is a week earlier than the code push date.

MDN:

All locales are disabled with the exception of fr, ja, zh-CN and zh-TW. There is a blog on this decision. The team may add back more languages later. If it does happen, the attributes to the work done by community members will be retained in Pontoon. Nothing will be lost.

Mozilla.org:

Migration from .lang to .ftl has completed. The strings containing brand and product names that were not converted properly will appear as warnings and would not be shown on the production site. Please resolve these issues as soon as possible.

A select few locales are chosen to be supported by vendor service: ar, hi-IN, id, ja, and ms. The community managers were reached out for this change. The website should be fully localized in these languages by the first week of May. For more details on this change and for ways to report translation issues, please check out the announcement on Discourse.

Events

Friends of the Lion

Useful Links

Questions? Want to get involved?

If you want to get involved, or have any question about l10n, reach out to: Delphine – l10n Project Manager for mobile Peiying (CocoMo) – l10n Project Manager for mozilla.org, marketing, and legal Francesco Lodolo (flod) – l10n Project Manager for desktop Théo Chevalier – l10n Project Manager for Mozilla Foundation Matjaž – Pontoon dev Jeff Beatty (gueroJeff) – l10n-drivers manager



