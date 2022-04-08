L10n Report: April 2022 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Firefox 100 is now in beta, and will be released on May 3, 2022. The deadline to update localization is April 24.

As part of this release, users will see a special celebration message.

You can test this dialog by:

Opening about:welcome in Nightly.

Copying and pasting the following code in the Browser Console:

Cc[“@mozilla.org/browser/browserglue;1”].getService().wrappedJSObject._showUpgradeDialog()

If you’re not familiar with the Browser Console, take a look at these old instructions to set it up, then paste the command provided above.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Just like Firefox desktop, v100 is right around the corner for mobile.

Firefox for Android and Focus for Android: deadline is April 27 .

. Firefox for iOS and Focus for iOS: deadline is April 24.

Some strings landed late in the cycle – but everything should have arrived by now.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Relay Website and add-on

The next release is on April 19th. This release includes new strings along with massive updates to both projects thanks to key terminology changes:

alias to mask

domain to subdomain

real email to true email

To learn more about the change, please check out this Discourse post. If you can’t complete the updates by the release date, there will be subsequent updates soon after the deadline so your work will be in production soon. Additionally, the obsolete strings will be removed once the products have caught up with the updates in most locales.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

The result of the Mozilla Support contributor survey 2022 is out. Check out this deck to learn more about it.

Check out the SUMO Sprint for Firefox 99 to learn more about how you can help the 99 release.

Learn more about MDN Plus release and how we’re planning to support it from this contributor thread.

Learn more about what to expect in Firefox 100 by checking out this contributor thread!

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Review notifications

We added a notification for suggestion reviews, so you’ll now know when your suggestions have been accepted or rejected. These notifications are batched and sent daily.

Changes to Fuzzy strings

Soon, we’ll be making changes to the way we treat Fuzzy strings. Since they aren’t used in the product, they’ll be displayed as Missing. You will no longer find Fuzzy strings on the dashboards and in the progress charts. The Fuzzy filter will be moved to Extra filters. You’ll still see the yellow checkmark in the History panel to indicate that a particular translation is Fuzzy.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

How to localize Focus

Events

Friends of the Lion

Thanks to everybody on the TCP/ETP contributor focus group. You’re all amazing and the Customer Experience team can’t thank you enough for everyone’s collaboration on the project.

