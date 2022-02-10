L10n Report: January 2022 Edition

Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.

Welcome!

New localizers

gregdan3, gecko, Waterrail of Tok community working on the Common Voice project.

New community/locales added

Tok: Toki Pona

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

Things have been quiet in terms of new content, while Firefox is quickly approaching version 100.

Firefox 98 is currently in beta, and localization will be possible until February 27.

Firefox 99 is now shipping in nightly, and will move to beta on March 8.

We expect to have more substantial content updates in the coming months.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. There are a few locales, shipping in the release channel, that have been struggling to keep up, and are falling behind:

Afrikaans (af)

Macedonian (mk)

Sinhala (si)

Songhay (son)

Xhosa (xh)

If you speak one of these languages and want to help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch to learn how you can contribute.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Things are starting to move around again in mobile land, after a small calm period. You can expect more content to progressively trickle in with the upcoming releases. As usual, we will keep you posted on what to expect, once we know more.

Stay tuned!

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Relay Website and Add-on

Both projects would be on a 4-week release cycle. New content will be added to Pontoon up to about 7-10 days before the release. The last build to include localised content can be hours before the release.

Mozilla.org

Two more languages were migrated from Pontoon to the vendor supported platform: German and French. Mozilla staff would have access to edit the localized content when necessary. If you spot any errors or issues, feel free to report them by filing a bug, or an issue at the repository.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

The platform team is working on implementing the onboarding project design that has been pending for a few years now. You can now track the progress from this GitHub milestone. We can’t wait to see how it turns out!

If you want to get information about release updates sooner, you can now do so by subscribing to our weekly release scrum meeting that we host in Air Mozilla. You can even subscribe to the folder to get notifications whenever a new recording comes up.

Are you a sucker for data? This P2P dashboard made by JR might be a perfect playground for you to explore. We talked about that a bit more in our monthly blog post. So go check it out if you haven’t. We also share our monthly stats from across contribution areas in that regular blog post. You won’t miss that one out!

Are you a Knowledge Base contributors? Please make sure to fill out this survey before Jan 11, 2022 .

Recently, we teamed up with the Firefox Focus team to get the messaging out for people to update their app to the latest version. Thanks to everybody who helped out to localize the banner strings for Firefox Focus. There are also shutouts for you at the bottom!

A call for help to Indonesian contributors to help us prioritize localization for Firefox Focus due to Indonesia being one of the top countries with high usage and profile creation for Firefox Focus for Android.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

PSA: We have temporarily removed the ability to change contributor email addresses due to security concerns. We’ll keep you updated when the feature becomes available again.

Thanks to Mitch, re-applying existing filters has become much simpler and finally works as expected. If you filter e.g. Unreviewed strings, review some and then want to refresh the list, simply select the Unreviewed filter.

We have changed the display of pinned comments, which have been rendered twice in the past. Another great work by Mitch!

Finally, thanks to Pike and April for many under-the-hood improvements to our codebase. One of the more obvious ones happened in the Concordance search, which now features infinite scroll.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

Thanks to gregdan3 for completing the style guide first in Toki Pona before starting on a project.

Events

Join us on Support Mozilla or SUMO Sprint for Firefox 97 this week to help users with issues. Interested to learn more? Check out our event page here!

Friends of the Lion

Thank you to 你我皆凡人, Marcelo G, Ihor H, and Michael Kohler who helped us to translate Firefox Focus banner on support.mozilla.org to invite people to update their app to the latest version. Because of them, we’re able to get a quick turnaround on most of our priority locales: de, en-US, en-GB, fr, id, pt-BR, and zh-CN. Thank you!

