L10n Report: October Edition

October 2021 Report

Welcome!

New l10n-driver

Welcome eemeli, our new l10n-driver! He will be working on Fluent and Pontoon, and is part of our tech team along with Matjaž. We hope we can all connect soon so you can meet him.

New localizers

Katelem from Obolo locale. Welcome to localization at Mozilla!

New community/locales added

Obolo (ann) locale was added to Pontoon.

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

A new major release (MR2) is coming for Firefox desktop with Firefox 94. The deadline to translate content for this version, currently in Beta, is October 24.

While MR2 is not as content heavy as MR1, there are changes to very visible parts of the UI, like the onboarding for both new and existing users. Make sure to check out the latest edition of the Firefox L10n Newsletter for more details, and instructions on how to test.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Focus for Android and iOS have gone through a new refresh! This was done as part of our ongoing MR2 work – which has also covered Firefox for Android and iOS. You can read about all of this here.

Many of you have been heavily involved in this work, and we thank you for making this MR2 launch across all mobile products such a successful release globally.

We are now starting our next iteration of MR2 releases. We are still currently working on scoping out the mobile work for l10n, so stay tuned.

One thing to note is that the l10n schedule dates for mobile should now be aligned across product operating systems: one l10n release cycle for all of android, and another release cycle for all of iOS. As always, Pontoon deadlines remain your source of truth for this.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Accounts

Firefox Accounts team has been working on transitioning Gettext to Fluent. They are in the middle of migrating server.po to auth.ftl, the component that handles the email feature. Unlike previous migrations where the localized strings were not part of the plan, this time, the team wanted to include them as much as possible. The initial attempt didn’t go as planned due to multiple technical issues. The new auth.ftl file made a brief appearance in Pontoon and is now disabled. They will give it a go after confirming that the identified issues were addressed and tested.

Legal docs

All the legal docs are translated by our vendor. Some of you have reported translation errors or they are out of sync with the English source. If you spot any issues, wrong terminology, typo, missing content, to name a few, you can file a bug. Generally we do not encourage localizers to provide translations because of the nature of the content. If they are minor changes, you can create a PR and ask for a peer review to confirm your change before the change can be merged. If the overall quality is bad, we will request the vendor to change the translators.

Please note, the locale support for legal docs varies from product to product. Starting this year, the number of supported locales also has decreased to under 20. Some of the previously localized docs are no longer updated. This might be the reason you see your language out of sync with the English source.

Mozilla.org

Five more mobile specific pages were added since our last report. If you need to prioritize them, please give higher priority to the Focus, Index and Compare pages.

What’s new or coming up in SuMo

Lots of new stuff since our last update here in June. Here are some of the highlights:

We’re working on refreshing the onboarding experience in SUMO. The content preparation has mostly done in Q3 and the implementation is expected in this quarter before the end of the year.

Catch up on what’s new in our support platform by reading our release notes in Discourse. One highlight of the past quarter is that we integrated Zendesk form for Mozilla VPN into SUMO. We don’t have the capability to detect subscriber at the moment, so everyone can file a ticket now. But we’re hoping to add the capability for that in the future.

Firefox Focus joined our forces in Play Store support. Contributors should be able to reply to Google Play Store reviews for Firefox Focus from Conversocial now. We also create this guideline to help contributors compose a reply for Firefox Focus reviews.

We welcomed 2 new team members in Q3. Joe who is our Support Operation Manager is now taking care of the premium customer support experience. And Abby, the new Content Manager, is our team’s latest addition who will be working closely with Fabi and our KB contributors to improve our help content.

You’re always welcome to join our Matrix or the contributor forum to talk more about anything related to support!

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

Submit your ideas and report bugs via GitHub

We have enabled GitHub Issues in the Pontoon repository and made it the new place for tracking bugs, enhancements and tasks for Pontoon development. At the same time, we have disabled the Pontoon Component in Bugzilla, and imported all open bugs into GitHub Issues. Old bugs are still accessible on their existing URLs. For reporting security vulnerabilities, we’ll use a newly created component in Bugzilla, which allows us to hide security problems from the public until they are resolved.

Using GitHub Issues will make it easier for the development team to resolve bugs via commit messages and put them on a Roadmap, which will also be moved to GitHub soon. We also hope GitHub Issues will make suggesting ideas and reporting issues easier for the users. Let us know if you run into any issues or have any questions!

More improvements to the notification system coming

As part of our H1 effort to better understand how notifications are being used, the following features have received most votes in a localizer survey:

Notifications for new strings should link to the group of strings added.

For translators and locale managers, get notifications when there are pending suggestions to review.

Add the ability to opt-out of specific notifications.

Thanks to eemeli, the first item was resolved back in August. The second feature has also been implemented, which means reviewers will receive weekly notifications about newly created unreviewed suggestions within the last week. Work on the last item – ability to opt-out of specific notification types – has started.

Newly published localizer facing documentation

We published two new posts in the Localization category on Discourse:

Information that you should know before requesting new projects, mostly targeted at new or smaller languages. This post explains which projects are a good fit for these locales, and which aren’t.

More detailed information about requesting Firefox desktop as a new project.

Events

Michal Stanke shared his experience as a volunteer in the open source community at the annual International Translation Day event hosted by WordPress! Way to go!

