L10n Report: July 2022 Edition

New content and projects

What’s new or coming up in Firefox desktop

While the last months have been pretty quiet in terms of new content for Firefox, we’re approaching a new major release for 2022, and that will include new features and dedicated onboarding.

Part of the content has already started landing in the last days, expect more in the coming weeks. In the meantime, make sure to check out the feature name guidelines for Firefox View and Colorways.

In terms of upcoming deadlines: Firefox 104 is currently in Beta and it will be possible to update translations up to August 14.

What’s new or coming up in mobile

Mobile releases now align more closely to desktop release schedules, so you may notice that target dates for these projects are the same in Pontoon. As with desktop, things are quiet now for mobile, but we’ll be seeing more strings landing in the coming weeks for the next major release.

What’s new or coming up in web projects

Firefox Relay website & add-on

We’re expanding Firefox Relay Premium into new locales across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. In order to deliver a truly great experience to our users in these new locales, we would like to make sure that users can utilize our products in the language they feel most comfortable with. Having these languages localized will take already complex topics like privacy and security and help connect more with users and offer them greater protections.

If you don’t see the product offered in the language in the markets above, maybe you can help by requesting to localize the product. Thank you for helping spread the word.

What’s new or coming up in Pontoon

When 100% TM match is available, it now automatically appears in the editor if the string doesn’t have any translations yet.

Before new users make their first contribution to a locale, they are now provided with guidelines. And when they submit their first suggestion, team managers get notified.

The Contributors page on the Team dashboard has been reorganized. Contributors are grouped by their role within the team, which makes it easier to identify and reach out to team managers.

We have introduced a new list parameter in translate view URLs, which allows for presenting a selected list of strings in the sidebar.

Deadlines have been renamed to Target Dates.

Thanks to Eemeli for making a bunch of under-the-hood improvements, which make our codebase much easier to build on.

