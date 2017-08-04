Create a localized build locally

Yesterday we changed the way that you create localized builds on mozilla-central.

This works for developers doing regular builds, as well as developers or localizers without a compile environment. Sadly, users of artifact builds are not supported.

For language packs, a mere

./mach build langpack-de

will work. If you’d rather wish to build a localized package, you’ll want to get the package first. If you’re building yourself, that’s

./mach package

and if you want to get a Nightly build from archive.mozilla.org, just

./mach build wget-en-US

If you want to do that for Firefox for Android, you’ll need to specify which platform you want. Set EN_US_BINARY_URL to the latest-mozilla-central-* path for the binary you want to test.

And then you just

./mach build installers-fr

That’ll take care about getting the french l10n repository, and do all the necessary things to get you a nice little installer/package in dist . Pick your favorite language from our repositories. Care for a RTL build? ./mach installers-fa will get you a Persian one 😉 .

As with other repositories we clone into ~/.mozbuild , you’ll want to update those every now and then. They’re in l10n-central/* , a repository for each language you tried.

Documentation is on gecko.rtd, bugs go here. This works for Firefox, Firefox for Android, and Thunderbird.

And now you can safely forget all the things you never wanted to know about localized builds.